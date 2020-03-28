Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,607,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 74,279,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,530,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

