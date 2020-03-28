Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 973,002 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.86% of Boston Private Financial worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

