Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. 2,576,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

