Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,144 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,669,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. 3,003,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

