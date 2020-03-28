Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Stars Group worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSG stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $17.68. 2,603,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,210. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

