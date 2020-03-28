Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,876 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in K12 by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in K12 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 511,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $685.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.11. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

