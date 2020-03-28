Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,142 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,000% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 6,427,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,386,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

