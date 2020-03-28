Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 58,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the average daily volume of 8,874 call options.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,118,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,763. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

