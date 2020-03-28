Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,172% compared to the average daily volume of 138 call options.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of LGND traded down $6.13 on Friday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 728,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,532. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.