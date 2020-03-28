Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 4.2%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, 45,815 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 77,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

