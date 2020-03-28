Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.