Synthomer’s (SYNT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 229 ($3.01). 472,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market cap of $972.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.80. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

