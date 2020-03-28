Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210.38 ($2.77).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.85 ($1.58). 19,552,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.