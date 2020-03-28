Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210.38 ($2.77).

TW traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.85 ($1.58). 19,552,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit