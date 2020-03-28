Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 648,416 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. 7,575,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,495. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.