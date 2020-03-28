Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Cap Achieves $995,467.97

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 4% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $995,467.97 and approximately $5,856.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

