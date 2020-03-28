Traders Buy High Volume of Eventbrite Put Options (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,218 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,198% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,486. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.