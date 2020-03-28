Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,208 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,878% compared to the typical daily volume of 415 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,597,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,922,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

