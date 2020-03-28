Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,404% compared to the average daily volume of 445 put options.

CZR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,211,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 296,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

