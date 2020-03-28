Traders Purchase High Volume of Santander Consumer USA Call Options (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 31,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,912% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

Shares of SC stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 1,000,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,536. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after purchasing an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

