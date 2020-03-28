Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

