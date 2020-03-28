Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 119,458 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Realogy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

