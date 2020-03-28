UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 101,636 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after buying an additional 244,300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 108,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,946. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

