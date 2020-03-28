UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,690,362 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 499.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of SmileDirectClub worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 17,510,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.