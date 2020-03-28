UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,407 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Mercury Systems worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 341,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.