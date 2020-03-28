UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 54,082 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Webster Financial worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 1,435,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

