UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,488 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Citizens BancShares worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,445,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $17.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.67. 79,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

