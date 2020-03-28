UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 65,426 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Stag Industrial worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 1,764,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

