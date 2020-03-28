UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Eastgroup Properties worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 437,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

