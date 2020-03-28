UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 273,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 909,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

