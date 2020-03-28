UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 24,115 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,581.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $16,628,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Z stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 4,476,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $332,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,903. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

