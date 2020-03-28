UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 531,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,155. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.