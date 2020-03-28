UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Huazhu Group worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 496,323 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,672,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of HTHT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,280. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

