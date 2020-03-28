UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.97 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock remained flat at $$12.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,365,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

