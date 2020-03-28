UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of News worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of News by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of News by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 2,694,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,991. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

