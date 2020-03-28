UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Proofpoint worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $6,765,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $47,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5,760.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 513,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

