UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Momo worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 1,097.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 86,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,411 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,889,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Momo stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,249,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.02. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.