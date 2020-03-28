UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.39 Million Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Sabre worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sabre by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,663 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabre by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 101,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

