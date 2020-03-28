UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 303,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.