UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 565,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.