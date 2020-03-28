UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Avnet worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Avnet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 855,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.