UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of EPR Properties worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. 3,058,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.84%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

