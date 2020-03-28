UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 494,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,891. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.