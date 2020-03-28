UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beigene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Beigene by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 362,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

