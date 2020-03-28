UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Essent Group worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. 1,426,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

