UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,312. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

