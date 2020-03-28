UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,328 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jabil worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Jabil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 306,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 825,676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,338,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 456,293 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 1,970,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.