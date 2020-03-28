UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,378 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of PTC Therapeutics worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 647,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,328. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

