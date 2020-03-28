UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,889 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.05. 819,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,662. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

