UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 33,477 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 3,990,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,718. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

