UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

SCCO stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 716,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,196. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

